GHMC to use advanced survey tech for CRMP Phase-II

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will conduct pavement rehabilitation and structural evaluation for Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) Phase-II using Network Survey Vehicle (NSV-3D), Falling Weight Deflectometer (FWD) and Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR). The study aims to prepare long-term maintenance plans by assessing pavement condition through technology-based methods.

CRMP Phase-II covers 3,805 lane km across arterial, sub-arterial and major roads with BT, CC and VDCC surfaces. Officials said scientific assessment is needed to identify distress, structural gaps and rehabilitation needs, as traditional visual checks are inadequate on high-traffic corridors.

GHMC has invited expressions of interest to engage an agency for the study. The objective is to evaluate the functional and structural condition of the network and help plan and prioritise rehabilitation works.