India Circus: Walls that tell new stories

There are moments when design does more than brighten a room; it changes the way a space feels, and that sense of calm settles instantly at the Nirvana and Deewar-e-Khaas showcase by India Circus, a Godrej Enterprises Brand, by Krsnaa Mehta at the AD Design Show in Hyderabad. The wallpapers seemed as if they were quietly breathing, drawing visitors into a world where Indian art met modern ease and encouraged everyone to linger a little longer.
Nirvana carries a poetic fusion of India’s timeless artistry and contemporary sensibilities. Each wallpaper breathes with motifs drawn from nature and heritage, softened with serene palettes and textures that feel almost meditative. When asked about the idea behind creating Nirvana and Deewar-e-Khaas, Krsnaa explained that the intention was always rooted in representing India meaningfully. “The idea was to bring India to the world in a meaningful, contemporary way. We draw inspiration from nature and traditional Indian motifs, but interpret them through a modern lens. For me, this collection represents a delicate balance — allowing each motif to breathe, to have its own presence within the composition, while still coming together harmoniously as a unified artwork,” he said.
This balance also defines a clear shift in mood from his earlier work. Nirvana moves towards repeating patterns rather than the earlier mural-style wallpapers that behaved like single art pieces. While Deewar-e-Khaas enters an entirely different space with its soft pastels, serene Indian landscapes and birds that seem to drift quietly across the walls, creating a mood that feels more contemplative, refined and deeply immersive.
Customisation plays a large role in how people experience this new range. “Since Deewar-e-Khaas is designed as a single, uninterrupted art piece, customisation becomes a powerful tool. It allows us to shift motifs, refine proportions, adjust colours — essentially tailoring the artwork to the client’s space and personality. This level of involvement transforms the wallpaper from a backdrop into a deeply personal experience for the homeowner,” Krsnaa shared.
Finding the right colours, unsurprisingly, became both a challenge and a creative journey. “With a collection of this scale, one of the biggest challenges is finalising the colour palette — finding what truly works takes a great deal of trial and error. But our team has been incredibly efficient and patient throughout the process. Every challenge ultimately helped refine the collection into something more thoughtful and cohesive,” he noted.
In the end, Nirvana and Deewar-e-Khaas shows how design can feel rooted yet modern and how a simple wall can turn into a story waiting to unfold. As visitors stepped out, there was a sense that these wallpapers were created not just to decorate a room, but to shape the way a home feels and lives.