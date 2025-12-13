India Circus: Walls that tell new stories

Nirvana carries a poetic fusion of India’s timeless artistry and contemporary sensibilities. Each wallpaper breathes with motifs drawn from nature and heritage, softened with serene palettes and textures that feel almost meditative. When asked about the idea behind creating Nirvana and Deewar-e-Khaas, Krsnaa explained that the intention was always rooted in representing India meaningfully. “The idea was to bring India to the world in a meaningful, contemporary way. We draw inspiration from nature and traditional Indian motifs, but interpret them through a modern lens. For me, this collection represents a delicate balance — allowing each motif to breathe, to have its own presence within the composition, while still coming together harmoniously as a unified artwork,” he said.