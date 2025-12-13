Information highway to Future in just one week in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The rapid deployment of T-Fiber, a high-capacity underground digital network, at the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 showcased how the state-owned initiative is poised to transform Telangana’s internet landscape.
For the three-day summit at Bharat Future City, an under-construction site with zero network coverage, T-Fiber converted the venue into a fully networked digital zone. In just one week, the team laid more than 2 km of underground fibre-optic cable. T-Fiber was the official connectivity partner for the summit.
The newly established network powered international communication links, live video interactions with global participants, media transmission lines, surveillance systems, command-control units and seamless Wi-Fi across the venue.
T-Fiber faced significant challenges as the venue was still being constructed, with plans and physical layouts changing daily, said T-Fiber Managing Director Venu Prasad Panneru.
“Engineers mapped the entire area hall by hall and lane by lane, building a digitally redundant system capable of handling global-scale data traffic. Much of the work was carried out during night shifts to avoid disruptions from ongoing construction. Teams dealt with shifting designs, blockages and fibre damage but continued operations without delay,” he said.
Ahead of the summit, T-Fiber conducted extensive stress tests, including international call simulations, video conferencing trials and media load checks. The system performed flawlessly during major interactions at the event, including the live session featuring Shantanu Narayen of Adobe and Prem Watsa of Fairfax Financial during the launch of the Telangana Vision 2047 document.
While delegates witnessed a seamlessly connected summit, the extensive groundwork — including underground trenches, night-long fibre laying and coordination across multiple departments — remained largely unseen. The project marks T-Fiber’s first deployment of this scale, which the organisation considers a major milestone.
“T-Fiber has not only connected the global summit but laid the foundation for Telangana’s digital future,” said Venu Prasad, calling the effort a demonstration of excellence, resilience and commitment.
Robust digital network performance
12,629 users connected to the network
Over 18 terabytes of data consumed with 99.9% uptime
60 enterprise-grade access points ensured secure high-speed connectivity
QR-based instant login and dedicated streaming links for police, media, CCTV and control rooms
24x7 on-site Network Operations Center (NOC) monitored operations to maintain uninterrupted service