Information highway to Future in just one week in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The rapid deployment of T-Fiber, a high-capacity underground digital network, at the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 showcased how the state-owned initiative is poised to transform Telangana’s internet landscape.

For the three-day summit at Bharat Future City, an under-construction site with zero network coverage, T-Fiber converted the venue into a fully networked digital zone. In just one week, the team laid more than 2 km of underground fibre-optic cable. T-Fiber was the official connectivity partner for the summit.

The newly established network powered international communication links, live video interactions with global participants, media transmission lines, surveillance systems, command-control units and seamless Wi-Fi across the venue.

T-Fiber faced significant challenges as the venue was still being constructed, with plans and physical layouts changing daily, said T-Fiber Managing Director Venu Prasad Panneru.

“Engineers mapped the entire area hall by hall and lane by lane, building a digitally redundant system capable of handling global-scale data traffic. Much of the work was carried out during night shifts to avoid disruptions from ongoing construction. Teams dealt with shifting designs, blockages and fibre damage but continued operations without delay,” he said.

Ahead of the summit, T-Fiber conducted extensive stress tests, including international call simulations, video conferencing trials and media load checks. The system performed flawlessly during major interactions at the event, including the live session featuring Shantanu Narayen of Adobe and Prem Watsa of Fairfax Financial during the launch of the Telangana Vision 2047 document.