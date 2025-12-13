Man says sorry while raping daughter, jailed in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Medchal Malkajgiri court has sentenced a 40-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping his class VIII daughter over a period of two years.

While saying sorry to the girl and promising to not repeat the heinous act, he continued raping her. The incident came to light when the girl became pregnant in December 2023.

The victim and her younger sister used to attend school while staying in a hostel. After the death of their mother and brother, the two girls moved into their father’s single rented room at Malkajgiri.

The girl told the court that her father had sexually assaulted her for two years, from her class VI to class VIII, in spite of her fierce resistance.

When she complained about stomach pain, the accused took her to the Malkajgiri Government Hospital where the doctors confirmed that she was pregnant. On the basis of information provided of the doctor about the girl’s condition, officials of the Protection of Institutional Care (POIC) in DCPU, Medchal, lodged a complaint with the Malkajgiri police.

As part of investigation, the fetus was sent to the Telangana Forensic Science Laboratory (TGFSL), which submitted a report confirming that the accused was the biological father.

Based on the evidence and the testimony of the victim, the court sentenced him to 20 years of RI and awarded compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the victim.