Miya bhai ka magic in Hyderabad

From a gully cricket enthusiast to one of India’s most dependable pacers, Hyderabad’s Mohammed Siraj’s journey has been nothing short of inspiring. Known for his fiery spells, unshakeable aggression on the field, and match-winning performances, Siraj has carved a place in Indian cricket that fans won’t forget anytime soon. The right-arm pacer, fondly called ‘Miya bhai’, has been representing India since 2017 and has steadily grown into a force the team can rely on.

Siraj, who is also the brand ambassador for Skechers, was in Hyderabad recently for an event hosted by the brand at Sarath City Mall. In a quick candid chat, he opened up about his association with the brand, his fitness journey, food indulgences, friendships, and what keeps him motivated.

Speaking about his collaboration with Skechers, he shares, “It is a proud moment for me to be a part of Skechers; it’s such a popular brand. Many athletes and Bollywood celebrities are associated with it, and now my name is also on that list. It’s a big moment for me. It isn’t easy to be a brand ambassador, and it feels really great to be associated with this brand.”