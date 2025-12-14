Future conflicts to hinge on AI, unmanned systems: CDS

HYDERABAD: The Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at the Air Force Academy (AFA), Dundigal, on Saturday marked the successful completion of pre-commissioning training for Flight Cadets of the Indian Air Force’s Flying and Ground Duty branches. The ceremony signalled their transition into commissioned officers after months of rigorous training.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan reviewed the parade and awarded the President’s Commission to the graduating Flight Cadets of the 216 Course. A total of 244 cadets were commissioned, including 29 women.

The ceremony featured a General Salute and a precise march past, formally marking the cadets’ induction into the officer cadre. The CGP also saw participation from sister services and friendly foreign nations. Six Indian Navy officers, eight Indian Coast Guard officers and two trainees from the Socialist Republic of Vietnam were awarded their wings after completing flying training. In addition, five officers received their ‘Brevets’ on successful completion of navigation training.

The highlight of the parade was the commissioning ceremony, during which the officers took an oath to uphold the sovereignty and integrity of the nation. A flypast by Pilatus PC-7, Hawk, Kiran and Chetak aircraft showcased the IAF’s operational strength, while the Akash Ganga skydiving team and the Air Warrior Drill Team delivered crowd-pleasing performances.