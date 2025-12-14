TG-bPASS portal to cease operations Dec 15 onwards, applicants worried

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Building Permit Approval and Self-Certification System (TG-bPASS) will be shut down permanently on December 15, 2025, ending its role as the main platform for building permission approvals in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area.

The deadline has caused concern among several hundred applicants whose proposals remain pending due to incomplete documentation or non-payment of balance building fees. GHMC has been asking such applicants to complete and submit their pending applications on the TG-bPASS portal, and finally set Monday as the deadline.

GHMC officials said applicants had been given more than six months to upload missing documents and clear pending fees, but a few hundred applications remain incomplete. These applications are liable for cancellation once the portal closes on December 15. Officials said most delays were due to failure to upload required documents or pay the balance fee.

According to GHMC, multiple reminders were issued to applicants to either complete submissions on TG-bPASS by the deadline or move to the new BuildNow portal if they missed earlier cut-offs. While some applicants responded, others did not. Applications that remain incomplete will be rejected or cancelled, and the initial amount paid will be refunded after due process, officials said.

The Telangana government shifted to the BuildNow system in late December 2024 for all building and layout approvals.