HMWSSB to upgrade over dozen STPs under AMRUT

HYDERABAD: In a move to strengthen sustainable urban water management, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is preparing to upgrade more than a dozen sewage treatment plants (STPs) across the city. The initiative is part of the Jal Hi Amrit programme under AMRUT 2.0, a Central government scheme aimed at improving treated wastewater standards and promoting large-scale reuse.

Under the programme, states are incentivised to operate used water treatment plants efficiently to ensure high-quality treated water that meets environmental norms on a sustained basis. Officials said the initiative would open avenues for fit-for-purpose reuse and help augment water availability in urban areas.

As part of the proposed works, major upgrades are planned at the 320 MLD and 172 MLD Nagole STPs at a cost of Rs 3.83 crore and Rs 2.48 crore respectively, the 51 MLD Attapur STP (Rs 1.66 crore), and STPs at Lingamkunta, Gopanpally and JVR (Rs 1.23 crore). Strengthening works are also planned at the 10 MLD Mir Alam STP and the 30 MLD Nallacheruvu STP (Rs 83 lakh each), the 12 MLD Khajakunta STP (Rs 82.24 lakh), and the 5 MLD Mir Alam plant (Rs 62 lakh).

Smaller plants at Safilguda, NM Kunta, Langer House, Durgam Cheruvu and Attapur are also set for efficiency improvements. At the 10 MLD Peddacheruvu plant, aeration systems, blowers, diffusers, de-nitrification mixers and water quality monitoring sensors will be upgraded at a cost of Rs 1.63 crore.

Sources said the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs last year announced support to help used water treatment plants evolve into resource-recovery facilities and qualify for Clean Water Credits.