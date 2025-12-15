Rising diabetes cases push up foot amputations in Telangana, say doctors

HYDERABAD: Doctors have raised concern over the rising number of foot amputations in the state, with experts observing that the two Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have significantly higher numbers of people suffering from diabetes.

Doctors warned that when diabetic patients develop foot ulcers, they often do not feel pain due to neuropathy, leading to limb amputations, with one in four diabetic patients experiencing this condition.

Speaking at the Continuing Medical Education (CME) conference on Sunday, Dr Venkatesh Bollineni, Consultant Vascular & Endovascular Surgeon at KIMS Hospital, said early risk detection, appropriate vascular treatments, infection control, wound and soft tissue management, and long-term foot care education are crucial for diabetic patients.

The conference saw the participation of about 200 doctors from the city, including vascular surgeons, plastic surgeons, podiatrists, general surgeons, endocrinologists, internal medicine specialists, and infectious disease experts.

Dr Venkatesh Bollineni said, “The main aim of this CME is to standardise treatment protocols to prevent and reduce amputations in diabetic patients. Early risk detection, appropriate vascular treatments, infection control, wound and soft tissue management, and long-term foot care education are crucial.”

“One out of every four diabetics develops foot ulcers at some point in their lifetime. Because of reduced sensation, many patients fail to notice the wound, resulting in severe complications. Among those with ulcers, one in three eventually requires amputation,” he added

Plastic surgeon Dr Sharath Chandra Reddy and his team advised that diabetic patients must take special care of their feet and seek medical attention immediately even for minor wounds instead of neglecting them.