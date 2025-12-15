Rowdysheeter stabbed to death in Pahadi Shareef

HYDERABAD: A 32-year-old rowdy-sheeter was allegedly murdered by unidentified assailants within the limits of Pahadi Shareef police station on Saturday night. The victim, Shaik Amer, a resident of Rajendra Nagar, was attacked around 10 pm near Balapur.

Police suspect the murder to be a revenge killing, as Amer was allegedly involved in the murder of Mubarak Sigar two years ago.

According to the police, Amer was riding a motorcycle with his friend when a group of masked men arrived on two-wheelers, forcibly pushed his friend aside and launched a violent assault on Amer. The assailants allegedly stabbed him repeatedly, inflicting five stab wounds on his back and one on his abdomen, before fleeing the spot.

Amer was rushed to a private hospital in Chandrayangutta and later referred to Osmania General Hospital for better treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries while being shifted.

Police said Amer had a criminal history and was booked in multiple murder cases. He was one of the accused in the murder of Mubarak Sigar, which occurred in January 2024. Amer had recently been warned by the police not to stay in the local area.

Earlier in the day, Amer had reportedly visited his brother’s house in Shaheen Nagar and told family members that he planned to leave for Ajmer in Rajasthan and stay there for two months. A case has been registered and a manhunt has been launched to trace the attackers. A probe is underway.