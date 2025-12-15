Saina Nehwal stresses on fitness focus at Inter-IIT Sports Meet in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Calling upon students to make India proud not only through world-class research and innovation but also through fitness, passion for sports and healthy lifestyles, former badminton player Saina Nehwal said sports play a vital role in shaping discipline and resilience among youth. She was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 58th Inter-IIT Sports Meet at IIT Hyderabad.

Hosted by IIT Hyderabad, the meet brings together athletes from all 23 IITs across the country. Around 2,500 student-athletes will compete across multiple sporting disciplines. The event will conclude on December 21, followed by the 30th Inter-IIT Staff Sports Meet from December 24 to 29, which will involve nearly 2,000 staff participants.

The 58th Inter IIT Sports Meet features competitions in athletics, cricket, football, hockey, volleyball, badminton, basketball, tennis, table tennis, squash and other disciplines. Matches in cricket and football began ahead of the opening ceremony, with several fixtures already drawing enthusiastic crowds on campus. Live coverage of select events is being streamed through official digital platforms, extending the reach of the meet nationwide.