Saina Nehwal stresses on fitness focus at Inter-IIT Sports Meet in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Calling upon students to make India proud not only through world-class research and innovation but also through fitness, passion for sports and healthy lifestyles, former badminton player Saina Nehwal said sports play a vital role in shaping discipline and resilience among youth. She was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 58th Inter-IIT Sports Meet at IIT Hyderabad.
Hosted by IIT Hyderabad, the meet brings together athletes from all 23 IITs across the country. Around 2,500 student-athletes will compete across multiple sporting disciplines. The event will conclude on December 21, followed by the 30th Inter-IIT Staff Sports Meet from December 24 to 29, which will involve nearly 2,000 staff participants.
The 58th Inter IIT Sports Meet features competitions in athletics, cricket, football, hockey, volleyball, badminton, basketball, tennis, table tennis, squash and other disciplines. Matches in cricket and football began ahead of the opening ceremony, with several fixtures already drawing enthusiastic crowds on campus. Live coverage of select events is being streamed through official digital platforms, extending the reach of the meet nationwide.
Addressing the gathering, Saina Nehwal said, “Sport is not just about competitions that last a week; it is about the habits we build every day. Working out daily and staying active help shape discipline, resilience and focus — qualities that are equally important in academics and research.”
Chief National Coach of the Indian badminton team, Pullela Gopichand, said sports add immense value to a student’s life by building character, discipline and confidence. He advocated making sports an integral part of campus life, stating that when sports become a way of life on campus, they enrich education and help shape well-rounded individuals.
Director of IIT Hyderabad, Prof B S Murty, said the Inter IIT Sports Meet symbolises the seamless integration of intellectual excellence and physical endurance.
Cultural performances curated by SPIC MACAY and other artists added a distinctive dimension to the ceremony, celebrating India’s rich artistic traditions while reflecting the youthful spirit and diversity of the participating institutions.