Angry at friend, Telangana man stabs former’s brother to death

HYDERABAD: A 23-year-old autorickshaw driver, Mohammed Irfan, was stabbed to death after he intervened in a dispute involving his brother in Tolichowki on Sunday night.

According to Tolichowki police, the victim, Mohammed Irfan, his brother Md Adnan and the accused, Bilal, were childhood friends. However, Irfan and Adnan had a minor dispute with Bilal some time ago over an autorickshaw, following which they stopped speaking to each other.

Police said Adnan had allegedly told a friend that Bilal’s wife had travelled to Paramount Colony in an autorickshaw with two unidentified men. These remarks, which raised questions about her fidelity, reportedly spread in the locality.

Angered by the allegation, Bilal, along with his wife and some family members, went to Adnan’s house on Sunday night to confront him. As Adnan was not at home, an argument broke out with his family members, particularly Irfan. The situation was later pacified.

Subsequently, Bilal and his family members left for Paramount Colony in search of Adnan. Suspecting that they might attack his brother, Irfan followed them along with his friends. Another argument ensued, during which Bilal allegedly stabbed Irfan in the chest, killing him on the spot.

Police rushed to the scene on receiving information and shifted the body for postmortem. A case has been registered, and the investigation is underway.