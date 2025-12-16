Curio Casa: Design rooted in detail and craft

When Curio Casa opened the doors to its new store in Jubilee Hills, founders Divyansh Sanklecha and Vipul Pirgal felt it was less like an expansion and more like a homecoming. For the luxury décor brand, the city had always been part of the plan, shaped by years of quiet anticipation, strong responses and an evolving relationship with its design community.

Speaking about choosing Hyderabad, Divyansh says, “From the inception of the brand, we were very clear that our second store would be in Hyderabad. The market here and the online response from the city were very good, even during COVID. We had worked on several celebrity and politician’s houses here, while sitting in Bengaluru, so we always knew we had to come here.”