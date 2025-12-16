Curio Casa: Design rooted in detail and craft

When Curio Casa opened the doors to its new store in Jubilee Hills, founders Divyansh Sanklecha and Vipul Pirgal felt it was less like an expansion and more like a homecoming. For the luxury décor brand, the city had always been part of the plan, shaped by years of quiet anticipation, strong responses and an evolving relationship with its design community.
Speaking about choosing Hyderabad, Divyansh says, “From the inception of the brand, we were very clear that our second store would be in Hyderabad. The market here and the online response from the city were very good, even during COVID. We had worked on several celebrity and politician’s houses here, while sitting in Bengaluru, so we always knew we had to come here.”
Curio Casa brings together business acumen and a strong creative instinct. While Vipul draws from over a decade of experience in his family-owned textile business, Divyansh brings a deep understanding of the décor market, a passion for travel, and a keen eye for discovering artists across cultures and countries. This balance has helped Curio Casa carve a distinct identity in India’s luxury décor space.
Explaining the brand’s approach to sourcing, Divyansh shares, “Mostly, we curate pieces from across the world, working closely with many artists and factories. We share our designs with factories, and they make the furniture for us. However, with artists, we do not give designs. Instead, we ask for their work and select from their creations, allowing them the same creative freedom we had while designing this store.” Creative freedom is central to their philosophy.
The Hyderabad store itself reflects this trust in creativity. Designed by Meghana Nimmagadda, founder of Designtales, the space came together swiftly. “Meghna designed the store for us, and there was literally zero interference from our side. We simply gave her the brief that we wanted to do it in Hyderabad, and this was the space, trusting her completely to take it forward,” Divyansh says, noting how quick decisions helped overcome challenges like high rentals and tight timelines.
On pricing, the focus remains clear. “We want to give our products a feel of luxury at an affordable pricing,” he says, emphasising that quality is never compromised.
As for the future, the store is designed to constantly evolve. With new collections introduced every month, Divyansh explains that what visitors see today may look entirely different the next time they walk in.