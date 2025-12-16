Digital arrest: Hyderabad scientist loses Rs 2.54 lakh to scam

HYDERABAD: A 40-year-old scientist from Macha Bolarum lost Rs 2.54 lakh after cyber fraudsters put him under digital arrest for several days. The victim told police that on December 6, he received a call from an unknown number. The caller claimed that his ID was linked to a money laundering case, which could land him in serious trouble, and said the matter would be transferred to the CBI.

The fraudster told him that a bank account had been opened in his name in Mumbai using his Aadhaar and was being used for money laundering. He further claimed that all transactions in the victim’s bank accounts needed verification for illegal activity or suspicious funds.

The fraudster sought details of his bank accounts and the number of accounts linked to his Aadhaar. He also sent fake documents via WhatsApp, including an “Arrest Order” on Directorate of Enforcement letterhead bearing the victim’s name and ID, an FIR report, a fund-freezing notice, a letter purportedly from the Supreme Court seeking a security deposit, an ATM card in his name, photographs of criminals, and an RBI receipt.

The fraudsters told him that failure to cooperate would lead to all his bank accounts being frozen. Later, they asked him to transfer money to their accounts for verification, assuring him that the amount would be returned.

However, after the transfer, the money was not returned. Realising that he had been cheated, the victim approached the Cyberabad Cybercrime police and lodged a complaint. Based on the complaint, police registered a case.