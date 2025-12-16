Hilton Hyderabad Genome Valley Resort & Spa: Luxury Rooted in Nature

What draws you in more — a blue jay or a parakeet? At Hilton Hyderabad Genome Valley Resort & Spa, the answer might just be both. From residential blocks named
after native birds to expansive event spaces inspired by local flowers, the resort blends its natural surroundings seamlessly into its identity. Add to that, the spectacle of nearly 21,000 koi fish gliding through its waterways — give or take a few, thanks to the ever-watchful cranes — and you have a property that feels alive in every sense.
Strategically located in India’s Biotech Hub at Turkapally, Shamirpet, and developed in partnership with CKR Resorts Pvt Ltd, the resort is designed for every kind of traveller. An energising recreational zone offers basketball, pickleball, cricket, futsal, mini-golf, and tennis. Children have their own arcade and gaming area, while families can gather for sunset storytelling — a thoughtful touch amid the bustle of outdoor fun.
The property itself is expansive, with diverse stay options ranging from garden terraces and pool-view rooms to private pool villas and a presidential villa. We checked into a pool villa and had no reason to complain. Complete with modern amenities, a large TV, bathtub, and a sunlit porch ideal for lounging after a dip, it felt like a self-contained sanctuary.
Architecture and landscape play a starring role here. Creekside mandapams lend poetic charm to weddings, while the design draws from the grandeur of Kakatiya architecture, reimagined in contemporary form. Local motifs and structural elements echo the region’s heritage, creating a dialogue between past and present. Outside, a natural creek, lotus ponds, and indigenous flora envelop the resort, while interiors are enriched with Cheriyal art, offering guests an authentic cultural immersion.
Home to 115 rooms, suites, and villas, the resort balances comfort with thoughtful detailing. Garden and creek views offer a calming backdrop, complemented by modern essentials like 55-inch smart TVs and rain showers. The room blocks borrow their names from native birds commonly sighted on the property — Blue Jay, Malkoha, Prinia, Parakeet, Jacana, Silverbill, Lapwing, Egret, and Oriole — quietly reinforcing the connection to nature. Similarly, event venues take their names from local flora such as Cassia, Lotus, Bougainvillea, Gardenia, and Heliconia — chosen not just for aesthetics but for their symbolism.
Food and beverage options are abundant, with five outlets to explore. Nero, by the pool, serves Mediterranean fare — from flatbreads and sandwiches to gourmet burgers and kebabs. Drip celebrates coffee culture with single-origin brews, cold infusions, rare Asian teas, and playful freak shakes. Gingerfire offers all- day dining, while Grid 78 — a cosy bar named after the property’s coordinates (78.59°E) — presents bold yet approachable cocktails crafted with global spirits and local inspiration. The small plates, rooted in Hyderabadi flavours, are designed for sharing.
But the jewel in the crown is Yuzu, the soon-to-launch Pan-Asian specialty restaurant near the amphitheatre. Yuzu blends Japanese precision, Thai vibrance, Chinese boldness, and Nikkei soulfulness. Sushi, sashimi, dim sum, and robata grills bring authentic craftsmanship, while ceviches and tiraditos add a contemporary edge — making it a first-of-its-kind concept in Hyderabad. We were lucky to get a sneak peek; the official launch is planned for early next year.
While day one was spent soaking in the property, day two was packed with activities — starting with feeding the koi fish at the creek, a surprisingly joyful experience. Playful energy carried over to the kids’ arcade, where we indulged in a nostalgic round of Pac-Man. To unwind, we headed to Hilton’s signature eforea Spa for a deeply relaxing treatment. The evening brought a Hyderabadi high tea — Irani chai, bun maska, and keema samosas — followed by a guided mixology session at Grid 78, complete with a ‘guess the ingredient’ tasting challenge.
The attention to detail stood out throughout — from the thoughtfully curated glassware and crockery to the music playlists that added a distinct Hilton charm. Credit for this goes to Amandeep Grover, general manager of Hilton Hyderabad Genome Valley Resort & Spa, whose personal touch elevates the guest experience. “There are many more surprises in the coming months,” he shares, adding, “We will launch Yuzu early next year, and after that, we’re planning an underground music club named Hyde.”
With its perfect balance of seclusion and convenience, the resort makes an ideal weekend getaway or destination wedding venue — one that celebrates nature, culture, and modern hospitality in equal measure.