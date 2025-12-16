Hilton Hyderabad Genome Valley Resort & Spa: Luxury Rooted in Nature

What draws you in more — a blue jay or a parakeet? At Hilton Hyderabad Genome Valley Resort & Spa, the answer might just be both. From residential blocks named

after native birds to expansive event spaces inspired by local flowers, the resort blends its natural surroundings seamlessly into its identity. Add to that, the spectacle of nearly 21,000 koi fish gliding through its waterways — give or take a few, thanks to the ever-watchful cranes — and you have a property that feels alive in every sense.

Strategically located in India’s Biotech Hub at Turkapally, Shamirpet, and developed in partnership with CKR Resorts Pvt Ltd, the resort is designed for every kind of traveller. An energising recreational zone offers basketball, pickleball, cricket, futsal, mini-golf, and tennis. Children have their own arcade and gaming area, while families can gather for sunset storytelling — a thoughtful touch amid the bustle of outdoor fun.