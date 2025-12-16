Legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam's statue unveiled in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The lingering appeal of the over 40,000 songs sung in 14 languages by legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam is a testimony to his mark on Indian film music, said IT Minister D Sridhar Babu on Monday.

Sridhar Babu, along with former vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu, unveiled a statue of Balasubrahmanyam at the Ravindra Bharati premises. Addressing the gathering, the minister said that despite changes across generations, the legend’s songs continued to be listened to with the same appeal, connecting with Telugu audiences and music listeners across the country.

He said Balasubrahmanyam’s work extended beyond playback singing, noting his contributions as an actor, music composer and dubbing artist. The minister added that the singer encouraged young talent and adapted to new musical styles while maintaining discipline and humility.

Sridhar Babu said the statue would stand as a tribute to Balasubrahmanyam’s contribution to music and the values he represented. Reaffirming the state government’s commitment to art and culture, he said efforts to recognise and support artists would continue.

The programme was attended by former governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Balasubrahmanyam’s son and singer SP Charan, actor Subhalekha Sudhakar and others.