Prachi Tehlan: Finding rhythm beyond game

The youngest-ever captain of India’s netball and basketball teams, Prachi Tehlan, has also found a place in the Limca Book of World Records. Having already left an indelible mark in sports, Prachi is now carving her space in cinema. Having worked across Hindi, Punjabi, Malayalam and Telugu industries, she recently made her Telugu music video debut with Thenela Vanala. CE speaks to her about the song, her journey so far, and what lies ahead.
Excerpts
Tell us about the music video Thenela Vanala.
This is my first Telugu music video, and we shot it across Karnataka and Goa. It was a two-day shoot at some beautiful locations. I worked with choreographer Yashwanth Master for the first time, he’s extremely popular and with Nikhil Maliyakkal, whom I actually met for the first time on the day of the shoot. He had won Bigg Boss last year. Honestly, nobody expected the song to turn out the way it did. The music is absolutely amazing — very soothing and melodious. The moment I heard it, I knew I wanted to do it. It’s a lovely composition, and I’m really happy with how it has come out.
Tell us about your journey into the industry.
From being a sportsperson to working in the corporate world and then becoming an actor — none of this was planned. As a child, I wanted to be a pilot. Sports happened almost by chance because of my height. I started playing basketball in Class 7, represented Delhi, and eventually played for India for four years. I also had the honour of captaining the Indian team at the Commonwealth Games in New Delhi in 2010. My sporting career lasted about 11 years, and during my captaincy, the Indian team won its first medal. Acting happened unexpectedly when the Star Plus show Diya Aur Baati Hum was looking for a tall actor for a parallel lead. I met the team, underwent workshops and training, and within three to four days, I had to move from Delhi to Mumbai. That’s how I went from being a consultant at Accenture to appearing on the silver screen. My first film was a Punjabi project, followed by another Star Plus show, Ikyavan (51), where I played a beautiful character. My South Indian debut came with Mamangam, alongside Mammootty sir — a huge break for me. After the lockdown, I settled in the South. Kochi is my base now, though I travel to Hyderabad often, looking for good opportunities. Thenela Vanala is my first official Telugu release.
How was your experience working in the Telugu industry?
It was a relatively small team, but everyone was extremely passionate. The choreographer, in particular, had a strong vision — he wanted the song to feel larger-than-life. One of the best compliments I received was when people who watched the video asked me when the movie was releasing. They assumed it was a film song, which I took as a big compliment. Overall, the experience was fun, smooth, and creatively satisfying.
Are there any actors or directors you’d like to work with in Telugu cinema?
I’d love to work with Rana Daggubati, Mahesh Babu, and Varun Tej — I guess I’m naming all the tall actors because I’m tall too. (laughs) I would also love to work with senior actors like Nagarjuna sir and Chiranjeevi sir. That said, for me, the most important thing is a good script. If a story excites me as an actor or pushes me out of my comfort zone, I want to explore it. Telugu cinema has been making some beautiful films, and I’m really looking forward to working with strong production houses and compelling stories.
Do you still make time for sports?
Absolutely. I love playing badminton, and I’ve recently picked up pickleball as well. These sports are easier to play and don’t require too many people. Sports will always be a part of my life — no matter which profession I’m in.
What does cinema mean to you?
My journey as an actor has evolved me as a human being. Cinema has given me exposure and helped me understand life at a very young age. It’s been a rollercoaster — not always easy or positive — but I’ve grown comfortable with it. That journey shapes you into who you are. Cinema, to me, is absolutely unique and beautiful.
Are there any upcoming projects?
Yes, there are two Malayalam films — Varaham and Dark Web. A couple of other projects are also in the pipeline, and will be announced soon.