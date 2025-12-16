Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences to be ready by March 2026, says top official

HYDERABAD: The ongoing construction of the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) at Alwal is expected to be completed by March next year. Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj on Monday directed officials to expedite construction and ensure completion within the timeline set by the state government. The directions were issued during a field inspection conducted on the instructions of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and R&B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

Reviewing the progress with R&B engineers and representatives of the executing agency, Vikas Raj stressed strict adherence to timelines. He said TIMS hospitals are a priority project of the state government and noted that the Alwal facility is being developed over 12,14,060 sq ft at an estimated cost of Rs 1,196 crore.

Officials said structural works have been completed, nearly 95% of brickwork and plastering is over, MEP works have reached 60%, and flooring and painting around 50%. Overall, the project has achieved about 70% physical progress.

The chief secretary instructed officials and the contractor to complete all remaining works by the end of March 2026 and make the hospital ready for inauguration.