Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan National Festival: Celebrating global artistes under one roof

When the breezy December weekend came to the city of Hyderabad, it slowed down its busy and fast pace, becoming calm and methodical through raga, movement, and anticipation of Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan National Festival of Music & Dance. Held at the Ravindra Bharathi, the auditorium became the music and dance festival space for the weekend; two nights filled with richness, informal discussion, and preservation with the festival’s 8th edition.