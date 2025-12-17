Air quality and its impact on pregnancy

There was a time when stepping out for fresh air felt reassuring, especially for an expecting mother taking a slow morning walk. Today, that same air is often thick with pollution, and instead of comfort, it brings concern. As air quality worsens across cities, doctors warn that polluted air is quietly affecting pregnant women, increasing the risk of breathing problems, high blood pressure, preterm births, low birth weight and even stillbirths, turning something as basic as breathing into a serious health worry.

Explaining how pollution affects a woman’s body during pregnancy, Dr Sathish C Reddy, senior interventional pulmonologist at CARE Hospitals, Hitec City, says, “Pregnant women exposed to high levels of PM2.5, fine particulate matter that penetrates deep into the lungs, will experience significant negative effects on their respiratory health. PM2.5 particles cause chronic airway inflammation, as well as impact lung function and asthma or bronchitis.”