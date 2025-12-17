Air quality and its impact on pregnancy

There was a time when stepping out for fresh air felt reassuring, especially for an expecting mother taking a slow morning walk. Today, that same air is often thick with pollution, and instead of comfort, it brings concern. As air quality worsens across cities, doctors warn that polluted air is quietly affecting pregnant women, increasing the risk of breathing problems, high blood pressure, preterm births, low birth weight and even stillbirths, turning something as basic as breathing into a serious health worry.
Explaining how pollution affects a woman’s body during pregnancy, Dr Sathish C Reddy, senior interventional pulmonologist at CARE Hospitals, Hitec City, says, “Pregnant women exposed to high levels of PM2.5, fine particulate matter that penetrates deep into the lungs, will experience significant negative effects on their respiratory health. PM2.5 particles cause chronic airway inflammation, as well as impact lung function and asthma or bronchitis.”
“As pregnancy requires an increased oxygen demand and alters lung mechanical function, any additional airway narrowing or inflammation will make it harder for mothers to breathe. Therefore, decrease in available oxygen for both the mother and foetus; cumulatively, these additional workloads can increase stress levels on the cardiopulmonary system over time,” he adds.
This reduced oxygen supply can directly affect a baby’s growth. Highlighting the broader impact, Dr Antharvedi Santhi, consultant onco gynecologist at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderguda, points out: “PM2.5 particles are extremely small and can enter the bloodstream through the lungs. During pregnancy, these pollutants can reach the placenta, reducing the oxygen and nutrients supplied to the developing baby. This can interfere with normal growth and place extra strain on the mother’s heart, lungs, and immune system.”
Research has consistently shown that polluted air does more than irritate the lungs. Dr Sathish notes, “Almost all studies on prenatal exposure to air pollution and its effects have found strong evidence of air pollution’s negative impact on foetal development; thus, we live in a time when pollutants like PM2.5 have been shown to enter the bloodstream via the respiratory tract and potentially affect the placenta, thereby disrupting oxygen and nutrient delivery to the foetus.”
Additionally, Dr Sathish says that the low birth weight, impaired foetal growth, and increased likelihood of preterm labour can be caused by air pollution-related inflammation and oxidative stress, which are thought to contribute to premature labour and the negative impact on normal placental functioning.
Women living close to busy roads, factories or waste-burning areas face even greater risks. According to Dr Santhi, “Women residing near busy roads, industrial zones, construction sites, or waste-burning areas are exposed to higher concentrations of harmful pollutants on a daily basis. Continuous exposure leads to inflammation in the body, which can negatively impact pregnancy outcomes.”
Certain stages of pregnancy are more vulnerable. Dr Sathish stresses, “All the trimesters are important, but the first and third trimesters are vulnerable periods. The first trimester is critical for the baby’s body structural development, while the third trimester is crucial for foetal growth and lung maturation. So, when babies are exposed to pollution during either phase, it can have lasting consequences.”
Doctors advise pregnant women to watch for warning signs such as breathlessness, persistent cough, dizziness, fatigue, swelling or changes in foetal movement. Simple precautions like tracking air quality, avoiding outdoor activity during high-pollution hours, using N95 masks, keeping indoor air clean and attending regular antenatal check-ups can reduce risk.
As Dr Santhi puts it, “Clean air is not a luxury, it is a necessity for safe pregnancies and healthier future generations.”