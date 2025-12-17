Hyderabad woman throws daughter from third-floor balcony; girl dies

HYDERABAD: A 44-year-old woman allegedly threw her seven-year-old daughter from the third floor of their apartment, killing her, following prolonged family disputes. The accused has been identified as Redapaka Monalisa, while the victim, Redapaka Sharon Mary, was a Class 1 student at a private school.

Malkajgiri police said Monalisa married Md Sulaiman Javeed in 2009. The couple reportedly had frequent quarrels over family issues for several years. During these disputes, Monalisa allegedly vented her anger on the children and repeatedly threatened to kill them and end her life.

On Sunday, the couple quarrelled throughout the night, leaving family members unable to sleep. In the early hours of Monday, Monalisa again began shouting loudly. When their daughter woke up and took Monalisa’s mobile phone to play, she allegedly scolded the child.

Police said Monalisa then forcibly threw the child from the balcony of their flat. She allegedly shouted that there would be no more problems if she killed the child and herself. Javeed rushed outside and found his daughter lying in a pool of blood on the first-floor area of the building.

The child sustained severe head injuries and showed no signs of movement. Family members rushed her to a nearby private hospital, where the duty doctor declared her dead.

Based on Javeed’s complaint, Malkajgiri police registered a case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched an investigation.