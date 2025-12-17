Paandaan and its stories

Tell us about the book launch event at Simply South.

It was the Hyderabad launch of Paandaan. The book is about a matriarch, and although the title sounds familiar, it is not about paan. The paandaan is a metaphor. For a matriarch, it is like a red briefcase of the household — it carries authority, memory and responsibility. The story is set in a pre-modern North Indian town, emerging from the ruins of the zamindari system.

What inspired you to write this book?

I have seen women like this all my life, but I had never read stories about them. We often hear about women who do something extraordinary, but there are many women who do extraordinary things every day — running households, holding families together. Their stories rarely find space in literature, and that absence became the starting point for Paandaan.