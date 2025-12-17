Protests against ward delimitation rock GHMC meeting

HYDERABAD: Cutting across party lines, MLAs, MLCs, and corporators raised serious objections to the delimitation of GHMC wards from 150 to 300, stating that the exercise was carried out in haste and in an unscientific manner, without consulting public representatives or citizens, thereby violating the spirit of the GHMC Act and the Constitution of India.
A majority of the members, who attended Tuesday’s GHMC special council meeting, sought access to the complete delimitation data, including maps, population figures, boundary descriptions, and annexures. Even Mayor G Vijayalaxmi said she was not aware of the exercise.
While many members demanded the scrapping of the gazette notification on ward delimitation and opposed the division of wards into two or three separate units, some demanded the renaming of wards and objected to the removal of localities from their existing divisions.
The meeting was abruptly adjourned by the Mayor, who was upset over the unruly behaviour of some BJP corporators who tore ward delimitation papers and threw them in the council hall, alleging that the Congress government had divided the wards in favour of the MIM.
Before adjourning the council meeting, the Mayor said that GHMC Commissioner R V Karnan had recorded all the suggestions and objections raised by the members and would submit a report to the government after examining the issues in detail.
Meanwhile, the GHMC Commissioner said the process of notifying wards has to be completed by December 31, noting that the urgency was due to the decadal Census to be conducted by the government of India in 2026–27. “We have to freeze the boundaries and intimate the same to the Central government before December 31. Tomorrow is the last day for filing suggestions and objections,” Karnan said.
BRS MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav said the process was taken up without consulting political parties and corporators. He claimed that even the Mayor was not informed.
Malakpet MLA Ahmed Balala alleged that the delimitation of new GHMC wards was aimed at hurting the MIM.
BRS MLC Dasoju Shravan Kumar observed that advancing the delimitation process without adequate consultation with public representatives, corporators, and stakeholders was not in conformity with democratic procedures.
Committee to be formed
A five-member committee will be formed to examine all objections and suggestions received zone-wise on the delimitation, GHMC Commissioner R V Karnan said.
Citizens can submit their objections and suggestions until Wednesday. He revealed that 30 per cent of the submissions were related to boundary and ward name changes, 15 per cent sought additional wards and polling stations, and 50 per cent pertained to detailed maps of each ward. A technical committee chaired by the Chief City Planner has been set up to prepare division-wise maps.
Consider objections to GHMC delimitation: HC
Hyderabad: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday disposed of a writ petition by directing the authorities to consider the objections raised by the petitioner, C Vinay Kumar, a resident of Chikkadpally. The petition challenged the delimitation notification dated December 9, 2025, issued by the GHMC, contending that the objections submitted by the petitioner were not considered.