Protests against ward delimitation rock GHMC meeting

HYDERABAD: Cutting across party lines, MLAs, MLCs, and corporators raised serious objections to the delimitation of GHMC wards from 150 to 300, stating that the exercise was carried out in haste and in an unscientific manner, without consulting public representatives or citizens, thereby violating the spirit of the GHMC Act and the Constitution of India.

A majority of the members, who attended Tuesday’s GHMC special council meeting, sought access to the complete delimitation data, including maps, population figures, boundary descriptions, and annexures. Even Mayor G Vijayalaxmi said she was not aware of the exercise.

While many members demanded the scrapping of the gazette notification on ward delimitation and opposed the division of wards into two or three separate units, some demanded the renaming of wards and objected to the removal of localities from their existing divisions.

The meeting was abruptly adjourned by the Mayor, who was upset over the unruly behaviour of some BJP corporators who tore ward delimitation papers and threw them in the council hall, alleging that the Congress government had divided the wards in favour of the MIM.

Before adjourning the council meeting, the Mayor said that GHMC Commissioner R V Karnan had recorded all the suggestions and objections raised by the members and would submit a report to the government after examining the issues in detail.