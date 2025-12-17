Shehnai that owned Dhurandhar’s Fa9la

That shehnai belongs to Pt Lokesh Anand, one of India’s foremost contemporary exponents of the instrument and a rare torchbearer of the Mewati gharana’s wind tradition. “That piece is really special to me. It is actually a proper bandish in Raga Jaunpuri. I played a hook line from that bandish, and the music director developed it further in his own stylised way. The shehnai you hear in the dance sequence — that is me blowing air. I knew from day one that this song was my work,” he begins, his voice filled with gratitude for the song’s love.