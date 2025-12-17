The silent struggle with anaemia

For many women and teenagers, feeling tired all the time has quietly become part of everyday life. Fatigue, hair fall, dizziness or poor concentration are often brushed aside as stress, busy schedules or hormonal changes. Yet, behind these seemingly ordinary complaints, anaemia continues to run deep, even among educated urban families who believe they are eating well and doing the right things.

Doctors say that the issue today is more complex than just low iron intake. Dr Kona Lakshmi Kumari, minimal access and robotic GI surgeon, metabolic and bariatric surgeon at Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, explains that the problem often begins in the gut. “Low iron consumption is a common cause for anaemia, but in many cases, particularly in women and teenagers, the problem lies not only in nutrition but also in the gut’s ability to absorb minerals. Poor gut health can make it more difficult for the body to use iron, and other vital nutrients, even with regular meals, which can result in chronic anaemia,” Dr Kona says.