When Tradition Faces Time: The Fading World of Nirmal Painting

Nirmal painting, the traditional art form meticulously crafted on wooden boards, has long fascinated art lovers with its intricate detailing and timeless appeal. Passed down through generations, the craft continues to mesmerise with its precision and storytelling. Yet, despite its rich legacy, the art form today stands at a fragile crossroads. With only a handful of practitioners left, this fourth generation of artists may well be the last to keep Nirmal painting alive.

As we explore these distinctive artworks, CE speaks to Mohammad Abdul Hakeem, one of the few remaining Nirmal artists, who walks us through the workspace and the painstaking process behind each piece.