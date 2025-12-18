Aisha Rao: Colour, craft & contemporary couture

Though her aesthetic is often associated with whimsy, Aisha insists it is rooted in restraint — exuberance executed with intention. Her signature appliqué began as a sustainable decision to use every scrap of fabric, a practice that evolved into a defining craft language. “The foundation began with upcycled appliqué using 12–13 colours of waste fabric, and that naturally shaped our playful, collage-driven language,” she shared. As the atelier expanded, so did the complexity of the craft. A lehenga in Wild at Heart 2.0 features more than 70 colours. “No one colour dominates; every hue is placed with intention so the piece feels joyful and abundant, but never overwhelming,” she expressed.