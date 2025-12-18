Akhila Kanakapuri: Owning her unfiltered voice

Akhila grew up listening to music that felt like home. “I grew up loving Chitra amma garu and often listened to Ninnu Kori. I have always adored Sunitha Upadrashta’s songs as well. These days, I am obsessed with Sublahshini, Bhoomika, and Shalmali Kholgade because I love their vibe, style, and the representation they bring in. They inspire me in ways that make me hope to be like them someday. My brother is also a huge inspiration for me since I love his style, which feels new to Telugu music. I genuinely believe there is so much space for artists to grow in Telugu, which is why he motivates me deeply,” she said.

Her own voice, husky and distinct, once made her feel like she didn’t fit in. “For every artist, vocals and vibe are really important, and it is essential to stand out instead of copying someone else’s style. I never felt represented because I have a husky voice, and when I was younger, I wondered why I couldn’t hit higher notes like everyone else. Later, I realised that your voice is unique and you grow with it in your own way, so you don’t have to sound like everyone else, and that is something I remind myself of all the time,” she narrated.