Anvayaa’s blueprint for next-gen eldercare

What obstacles did you encounter in developing technology that allows seniors to independently use assistive devices safely?

While developing technology is typically very difficult or impossible without the latest and greatest technologies, the real issue with assisting older adults is how to reduce estate-sale friction. Older adults do not want to be overwhelmed by complicated applications and interfaces; older adults want ease of use and consistency with the products they use. With that in mind, we have established a guiding principle of ‘Invisible tech; Visible care’ as our guiding principle for creating technology that meets these needs.

1. Zero-learning-curve devices:

Our ASERS smart watch (RPM—emergency response) is designed with simplicity at its core. It features a single, prominent SOS button and supports two-way calling. All vital parameters are transmitted automatically to our servers to enable proactive care. The only requirement for the senior is to wear and charge the device, everything else is managed seamlessly. We even provide reminders for low battery or non-usage.

2. Voice-first accessibility:

Seniors are not required to navigate our mobile app. They can simply call their dedicated care manager at any time. The care manager logs requests directly into our platform on their behalf. (Our updated customer app is also scheduled for release soon.)

3. Family-centric interface:

Our primary app experience is built for caregivers, typically the children — allowing them to monitor, coordinate, and manage services remotely. The senior receives all the benefits without having to engage with the digital interface, which has significantly improved trust and adoption.

This approach ensures technology stays in the background while care remains front and centre. The ASERS solution is being called a ‘personal command centre’ for elders.