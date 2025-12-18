Anvayaa’s blueprint for next-gen eldercare

India’s elderly population is rapidly growing and the family structure under which they receive care is beginning to break down. Anvayaa Kincare seeks to close this gap. Founded in 2015 by NRI technologist Prashanth Reddy, Anvayaa Kincare was the first technology-based holistic eldercare system in India and has turned into a nationwide ecosystem providing assistance to more than 30,000 seniors and one lakh families across 40 cities. Powered by AI, IoT and predictive health tools, including the Hexa-Tracker, Anvayaa has redefined eldercare as proactive and data-driven, Prashanth explains CE in an exclusive chat.
Excerpts
Take us through the emotional trigger that shaped Anvayaa’s systems-thinking approach?
Anvayaa evolved out of my personal experience as an NRI working abroad, particularly how my parents struggled emotionally and medically during my extended absence as an only child. Recognising my physical absence during such a vital time for my parents was a catalyst for change. I came to realise that eldercare requires more than just medical appointments; it involves negotiating between agencies, paying various bills, relieving stress and providing companionship. I understood that the problems associated with eldercare are not a result of having only one service or solution. As a result, I sought to develop a complete answer that would close the current gaps in eldercare and provide the complete ‘Circle of Care’ by leveraging technology to provide a seamless integration of medical assistance, emergency response, daily logistics and emotional support.
You built a tech-led eldercare model before the sector even existed in India. What convinced you that the country was ready for it?
The shifting demographics we are witnessing in India, and the increased prevalence of nuclear families are solidifying our beliefs. The changing social fabric of India, as noted in our initial surveys, shows that many Indians — both in India and abroad — feel guilty and anxious about their ageing parents being alone. Though demand for assisted living has not yet reached a point where it can be defined as a ‘loud’ need, it is still an enormous one. The best decisions often come from a combination of factual evidence, gut feeling, and having faith to take the leap. We see technology as not simply a type of fun play thing, but as a way to provide scalable access to both emotional and logistical support. We are focused on making this hidden but enormous need a reality by providing a dependable, systematic, and technology-assisted care model.
Could you provide your thoughts on how AI and predictive analytics empower caregivers to avert health crises before they occur?
AI and predictive analytics are going to be core elements in enabling caregivers to eliminate the need for reactive intervention in favour of preventive action. Using the experiences gained during a decade of eldercare, and our patented Remote Patient Monitoring and Smart Emergency Response System, we have moved eldercare forward from a platform of reactive event discovery (ie detection in real time) to proactive action. With the next step being to leverage AI to use large datasets of information for the purpose of predicting events and making informed decisions.
What obstacles did you encounter in developing technology that allows seniors to independently use assistive devices safely?
While developing technology is typically very difficult or impossible without the latest and greatest technologies, the real issue with assisting older adults is how to reduce estate-sale friction. Older adults do not want to be overwhelmed by complicated applications and interfaces; older adults want ease of use and consistency with the products they use. With that in mind, we have established a guiding principle of ‘Invisible tech; Visible care’ as our guiding principle for creating technology that meets these needs.
1. Zero-learning-curve devices:
Our ASERS smart watch (RPM—emergency response) is designed with simplicity at its core. It features a single, prominent SOS button and supports two-way calling. All vital parameters are transmitted automatically to our servers to enable proactive care. The only requirement for the senior is to wear and charge the device, everything else is managed seamlessly. We even provide reminders for low battery or non-usage.
2. Voice-first accessibility:
Seniors are not required to navigate our mobile app. They can simply call their dedicated care manager at any time. The care manager logs requests directly into our platform on their behalf. (Our updated customer app is also scheduled for release soon.)
3. Family-centric interface:
Our primary app experience is built for caregivers, typically the children — allowing them to monitor, coordinate, and manage services remotely. The senior receives all the benefits without having to engage with the digital interface, which has significantly improved trust and adoption.
This approach ensures technology stays in the background while care remains front and centre. The ASERS solution is being called a ‘personal command centre’ for elders.
How do you envision next- generation at-home health devices evolving in the next decade?
The ASERS solution is our bridge between basic wearable tech and a true personal command centre. It’s built for ease of use and non-invasive solution for elderly in terms of technology challenges. While we have our Hexa tracker which is used for measuring medical grade parameters including ECG and send it to our servers on a frequent basis to share with medical professionals so that the trends can be identified and we believe this to be of a great use towards managing chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, respiratory issues etc.
In the next decade, we see at-home health evolving into Ambient Health Sensing. The next generation of devices will be:
1. Non-contact and embedded: Moving beyond a wrist device to sensors embedded in furniture, flooring, and bathroom mirrors. These sensors will passively monitor gait, sleep, heart health, and even early signs of infection by analysing minute changes in body language and movement patterns.
2. AI-driven diagnostics: The ‘device’ will become an AI assistant that not just collects data, but offers instant, simplified diagnoses and first-line support. For example, a smart mirror might detect a skin condition and immediately schedule a video consultation with a dermatologist, all without the senior needing to lift a finger.
3. Assistive technologies to help with daily activities, companionship, mobility etc will have a tremendous potential with the growing adoption and providing independence to elderly in the next decade.
How is Anvayaa using AI to support cognitive decline and emotional well-being?
We are using AI to enhance the human touch, not replace it. Our strategy focuses on identifying behavioural anomalies that hint at emotional distress.
1. Cognitive decline support: We are developing personalised cognitive engagement tools. The AI studies the senior’s interests and patterns to suggest suitable, stimulating activities, games, or even tailored voice interactions to maintain cognitive function.
2. Emotional triage for care managers: For loneliness and depression , the AI doesn’t ‘diagnose,’ but our care manager attends to it proactively. It helps the human professional prioritise seniors at risk of social isolation, ensuring the emotional check-in becomes proactive, structured, and targeted.
What does the data from one lakh seniors tell you about the biggest future health threats for India’s ageing population?
Learnings from across India in the last 10 years now, is quite telling. The biggest future threats are not exotic diseases; they are chronic, lifestyle-driven issues exacerbated by isolation:
1. Mental health and loneliness: This is the silent epidemic. Low social engagement scores and higher instances of missed medication, poor diet, and minor health incidents. Loneliness is the primary accelerator of chronic illness.
2. Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and adherence: Heart disease, diabetes, and hypertension remain the largest burden. The challenge is medication non-adherence. Compliance drops when a senior is emotionally stressed or lacks regular check-ins.
3. Preventable accidents (falls): Simple falls are the #1 cause of serious injury and a rapid decline in quality of life. The need for robust, reliable, and instantaneous fall detection is non-negotiable.
The threat isn’t just medical; it’s a socio-medical crisis demanding a holistic solution.
How do you cater to those who are unable to afford the services?
The core of our mission is to build a senior-friendly India, which means we must address affordability and accessibility, not just for the privileged. We have a multi-pronged approach:
1. Tiered subscription model: We offer a range of plans, from our premium, all-inclusive package to a highly affordable emergency plan. This base plan focuses primarily on the non-negotiable: the 24/7 emergency response and the essential digital monitoring platform.
2. Our initiatives like ‘Mission Abhay’ provide our basic, life-saving emergency services and safety devices to lower-income elderly in specific neighbourhoods at subsidised or no cost.
3. Democratising the tech: our dementia care solution which has been patented intends to democratise and make dementia care Assessable and affordable for a lot of families who cannot afford having a clinical psychologists visit home frequently but need assistance using technology to care for themselves for their family.
4. By digitising logistics and automating routine tasks, we drive down the operational cost per senior, making the human care manager’s time more efficient and the overall service more affordable.
With the ASERS solution offering <3-minute emergency response, what does the next leap in predictive eldercare look like?
The <3-minute emergency response is our current standard for intervention. The next leap is Proactive Intervention. We would like to move from: An event has happened, we must respond fast to an event that is about to happen, we must prevent it.
Example: When the system detects, say, a 5% drop in their usual movement over 48 hours, coupled with a specific pattern of irregular heart rate, the AI won’t wait for a fall or an SOS. It will automatically schedule a human visit, a care manager is dispatched to the home to do a physical safety check, a medication review, and a personal wellness check-in. This is the future: AI-powered foresight triggering human, compassionate action.