Vilen’s Ek Raat in Hyderabad

From Ek Raat and Savan to Ravan and Chidiya, Vilen’s songs have found their way into playlists through stories that feel personal and familiar. So, when the singer-songwriter arrived in Hyderabad to perform at Studio XO x Stone Waters, Nanakramguda, it did not feel like just another stop on a tour, but a return to a city that already held a piece of his story.
Speaking about his performance in Hyderabad, Vilen shared that the city holds a special place for him. “It feels nice because I had been staying in Hyderabad for about nine months before this and then moved back to Gurgaon since my wife got a job there. No one knew, so being back here performing for the first time is a warm feeling,” he said.
Talking about his time here, he recalled how he and his wife would spend quiet afternoons by ponds and parks. “My wife and I used to go to these ponds and lakes for dinner and lunch. That was probably one of the best memories here,” he shared.
Vilen’s relationship with music is equally unforced. He does not see it as a race or even a career in the conventional sense. “I do not pursue this as a career because I make music only when I feel like it. If I do not feel like making music, I simply do not. It is a nice hobby for me, and whenever good art comes to my mind, I go ahead and create it without rushing,” he revealed, explaining that there is no pressure to constantly create.
When it comes to his creative process, storytelling sits at the centre. “Usually, I first try to make a story and decide what the conclusion should be, and then I write the lyrics, after which I compose, make the music, and finally direct the whole thing,” he admitted. This personal involvement, he believes, is what helps listeners instantly recognise his work. “For me, everything has that personal touch because I write the lyrics, compose the song, edit the videos, and also handle the direction and screenplay. Because of this, it becomes one whole thing that makes more sense, and people tend to connect more, as most of it comes from a single person. It connects emotionally too, because I have been through those feelings in some way or another. Not exactly what is shown, but the emotion behind it. I do not touch topics outside my boundaries. Having gone through many emotional roller coasters makes it easier for me to understand, write, and help people connect. That is the personal touch, I would say,” the singer reflected.
Looking ahead, Vilen has no fixed boxes for himself, whether it is Tollywood, Bollywood or independent music. “I am not that constrained, so I am open to anything that works. I can do things if they make sense and not just for the sake of it. If I have to do something, it should feel right, and if it feels right, then yes, 100 percent,” he revealed.
Speaking about what lies ahead, he shared that future releases are coming at a much faster pace now. Earlier, he could make only a few songs because he did not feel skilled enough, but things have become much easier. As a result, the speed has picked up, with nearly 33 projects in progress overall, around 15 of them close to completion.