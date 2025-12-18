Vilen’s Ek Raat in Hyderabad

From Ek Raat and Savan to Ravan and Chidiya, Vilen’s songs have found their way into playlists through stories that feel personal and familiar. So, when the singer-songwriter arrived in Hyderabad to perform at Studio XO x Stone Waters, Nanakramguda, it did not feel like just another stop on a tour, but a return to a city that already held a piece of his story.

Speaking about his performance in Hyderabad, Vilen shared that the city holds a special place for him. “It feels nice because I had been staying in Hyderabad for about nine months before this and then moved back to Gurgaon since my wife got a job there. No one knew, so being back here performing for the first time is a warm feeling,” he said.