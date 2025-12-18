Yamini Reddy's Surya: A sunlit conversation in motion

What inspired you to create this production?

I was reading an article on creation, and as I went through it, it got me thinking about how the world might have been formed. That led me to the thought that the first creation may have begun with the first light itself, and from there my mind moved to Surya. Around the same time, I came across the Nasadiya Sukta, the hymn of the origin of the universe, and much of what it speaks about feels deeply relevant even today, especially when compared with modern science. It speaks of a time when there was nothing and no existence, and in the Markandeya Purana, it is said that there was an endless egg that broke, from which Brahma emerged, and from Om came Surya. I found this fascinating, and that is how the idea for this production was born, tracing creation from Surya as the initiator of all life and nature. The intention was to bring back the Vedic way of praying to nature, appreciating its balance, and the production concludes with a grand finale dedicated to Surya, the life generator, while also including modern elements. From the first thought, I allowed it to grow, and through reading, research, rhythm, music and dance, the production took nearly a year to fully form.