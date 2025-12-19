Bomb ‘threat’ at Nampally court

HYDERABAD: A bomb threat at the criminal court complex in Nampally on Thursday triggered extensive checks by officials, before it was confirmed as a hoax email.An unknown person sent an email asking judges and advocates to vacate the complex. After receiving the message, court officials alerted the police.

Acting on the information at around 10.30 am, police rushed to the spot and conducted thorough searches across the premises.

After verifying the situation, police found that the threat was false. The Nampally police registered a case and launched an investigation to trace the sender of the hoax mail.