Hyderabad book fair opens today, spotlight on kids

HYDERABAD: The 38th Hyderabad Book Fair will open on Friday at Telangana Kala Bharathi, NTR Stadium, with a renewed emphasis on promoting reading, especially among children.

A key highlight this year is the unveiling of an eight-foot-tall ‘Book Inspiration Pylon’, a symbolic initiative to encourage reading.

The fair premises will be named after poet Ande Sri, while the main stage will honour Anishetty Rajitha.

The book release venue will be named after author Kompelli Venkata Reddy. Writers’ stalls will carry the name of literary critic Acharya SV Ramarao, and media stalls will be named after journalist Swetcha Votarkar. Culture and Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao will inaugurate the fair.

According to Hyderabad Book Fair Society (HBFS) officials, around 368 stalls will be set up, with publishers from across the country participating. The Book Inspiration Pylon will be unveiled by Justice Sudershan Reddy on the opening day.

HBFS president Dr Yakoob said the fair has been organised for 37 years in collaboration with the Department of Language and Culture to counter the declining reading habit in the digital age.

HBFS secretary R Srinivas said book launches will be held daily in six slots, with 54 book releases scheduled over nine days. A dedicated play area for children will be set up opposite the main stage, along with seating for adults. The fair will be open from 1 pm to 9 pm from December 19 to 29. Entry fee is `10 for adults, while children can enter free on showing their school identity cards.