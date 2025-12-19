Lulu Mall, organisers booked after actress Nidhhi Agerwal mobbed

HYDERABAD: After a video showing actress Nidhhi Agerwal allegedly being mobbed and groped during a song launch event at Lulu Mall in KPHB went viral, the KPHB police on Thursday registered a suo motu case against Lulu Mall and Shreyas Media for creating public nuisance and conducting the event without obtaining prior permission.

The launch event for the song ‘Sahana Sahana’ from the upcoming film The Raja Saab was held on Wednesday and was attended by Nidhhi Agerwal, director Maruthi, music director SS Thaman, producer TG Vishwaprasad and others. Actor Prabhas plays the lead role in the film, which is scheduled for release on January 9.

A large crowd gathered at the mall to witness the event and catch a glimpse of the celebrities. While the actress was returning to her car, a video was recorded showing a crowd surrounding her. With the help of bouncers and security staff, she managed to get into the vehicle and leave the premises.

The video shows the actress struggling to enter her car as a large crowd encircled her, leaving her visibly uncomfortable.

Police said neither the organisers nor the mall management had sought permission to conduct the event.

A case has been registered for public nuisance and for organising the programme without prior approval. An investigation is underway.