Multi-level parking, app to ease traffic flow in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: To address the rising vehicle population and ease parking woes in the city, law and order and civic officials have decided to develop additional multi-level parking facilities and launch a Multi-Level Parking app to help motorists locate available parking spaces.

The decision was taken at a high-level convergence meeting held at the TG-ICCC on Thursday to streamline traffic management, tackle monsoon-related challenges and enhance public safety. Officials agreed to expedite road repair works and complete all pending junction improvement projects to reduce congestion at major traffic intersections. Measures to strengthen the stormwater system to prevent road inundation during the monsoon were also discussed.

The meeting, chaired by Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar, proposed relocating congestion-causing bus stops to wider road stretches to ensure smoother traffic flow.

It also decided on the removal of Sulabh complexes located in the middle of roads and the construction of foot overbridges at required locations to improve pedestrian safety.