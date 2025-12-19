Supreme Court: Forest land worth Rs 15K crore belongs to Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Supreme Court on Thursday brought to an end a dispute spanning more than a decade over 102 acres of land in the Gurramguda forest block of Rangareddy district, ruling that the land belongs to the Forest department.

The land, located in Survey No. 201/1 of the Gurramguda Forest Block in Hayathnagar mandal, is valued at around Rs 15,000 crore at current market rates.

The appeals before the apex court arose from competing claims over the land by the state and private parties tracing their title to the estate of Nawab Yousuf Ali Khan, popularly known as Salar Jung III of the erstwhile Hyderabad State.

Mir Jaffar Ali Khan (since deceased), represented by his legal heirs, had claimed that the land was inherited from Salar Jung III. A connected appeal was filed by Aga Syed Naimath Ullah Shustri, asserting an independent title over the same land.

Jaffar Ali Khan had earlier approached the Forest Settlement Officer (FSO), seeking exclusion of the 102 acres from a proposed reserved forest, claiming it as Arazi-Makta, or self-acquired land, of Salar Jung III, allegedly traceable to a sale deed in favour of Saheb Begum Saheba.

The FSO rejected the claim in 2010, holding the land to be government property. That order was set aside on appeal by the IX Additional District Judge, Rangareddy, who remanded the matter.

On remand, the FSO, by an order dated October 1, 2014, accepted the claim and recommended exclusion of the land from forest notifications issued under Sections 4 and 6 of the Forest Act.

The Forest department’s appeal was dismissed by the Principal District Judge, Rangareddy, in September 2016.