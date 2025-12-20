Amandeep Singh returns to Hyderabad with Dhak Dhak

The heart beats relentlessly — dhak-dhak, dhak-dhak — so does the quiet longing we often forget to listen to. That rhythm lies at the centre of Dhak Dhak, storyteller Amandeep Singh’s latest spoken-word show, which arrives in Hyderabad today at KLN Prasad Auditorium, FTCCI, promising romance, reflection and emotional honesty wrapped in a distinctly Bollywood-flavoured narrative.
Described as a story of love and inner chaos, Dhak Dhak is deeply personal — though Amandeep insists its meaning remains subjective. “How personal it is; for that, you’ll have to come and see the show,” he says, smiling. What he does reveal is that the spark came from an experience during his first international tour in 2024. “We always wanted to do an international tour, and when it finally happened, something very poetic took place. A very filmy, Bollywood-ish incident happened — the kind where you find calmness in the chaos of a journey. It’s warm, emotional and rooted in love,” adds Amandeep.
Hyderabad is far more than a tour stop for him; it is home. “Hyderabad is the city from where I started. The first-ever open mic of my life was here. I stayed here for three months in 2017,” he shares. His affection is unmistakable. “I fell in love with biryani, and I’m still in love,” he laughs, before adding, “It’s such a modern, tech-driven yet grounded city. Anyone who believes love is magical should come and be part of Dhak Dhak.”
Creating intimacy in a large auditorium, Amandeep admits, is not something he consciously engineers. He says, “To be honest, I don’t know how it works. The only thing I try to do is enjoy the story myself. When I’m fully involved, the audience automatically becomes part of it. The beauty is in enjoying it.”
Vulnerability is central to Dhak Dhak, something Amandeep feels audiences today quietly seek. He explains, “We are all looking for a safe space — if not to express, then at least to feel understood. When someone on stage shares something and you realise, ‘This is happening with me too’, that’s where safety is created. When you know it’s not just you, the fear of vulnerability slowly starts fading.”
His stories are drawn from everyday moments rather than grand events. Craft comes next. He adds, “Once I decide the story, I work on how to keep its honesty while shaping it into something dramatic, entertaining and meaningful.”
Every city, Amandeep notes, listens differently, and Hyderabad excites him the most. He says, “Every show evolves differently. But coming back to Hyderabad feels like a full circle moment — from a ten-minute open mic to a one-and-a-half-hour show.”
Looking ahead, Dhak Dhak runs until February across India, followed by international tours and possibly a book.
Until then, the heart keeps beating. Dhak-dhak.