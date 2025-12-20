Amandeep Singh returns to Hyderabad with Dhak Dhak

The heart beats relentlessly — dhak-dhak, dhak-dhak — so does the quiet longing we often forget to listen to. That rhythm lies at the centre of Dhak Dhak, storyteller Amandeep Singh’s latest spoken-word show, which arrives in Hyderabad today at KLN Prasad Auditorium, FTCCI, promising romance, reflection and emotional honesty wrapped in a distinctly Bollywood-flavoured narrative.

Described as a story of love and inner chaos, Dhak Dhak is deeply personal — though Amandeep insists its meaning remains subjective. “How personal it is; for that, you’ll have to come and see the show,” he says, smiling. What he does reveal is that the spark came from an experience during his first international tour in 2024. “We always wanted to do an international tour, and when it finally happened, something very poetic took place. A very filmy, Bollywood-ish incident happened — the kind where you find calmness in the chaos of a journey. It’s warm, emotional and rooted in love,” adds Amandeep.