City wrapped in Christmas lights

God’s Temple Church, Kukatpally

Themed in classic Christmas colours: red, white, and green — God’s Temple Church features a vibrant and elegant décor. Speaking about the celebrations, Youth Pastor Uday Kumar Jami shares the deeper meaning of Christmas as observed by the church: “Christmas for God’s Temple Church is not just the story of a child born in Bethlehem, but the celebration of Christ born in the heart of every believer — Christ in me, the hope of glory. God is not only with us; He is in us, living and shining through us by His Spirit. As this indwelling Christ fills us, His light, joy, and love flow into our families, workplaces, and communities, turning Christmas from a one-day event into a living testimony of His presence every day.”