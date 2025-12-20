City wrapped in Christmas lights

Christmas is a season that fills hearts with joy and cheer. From singing carols and exchanging gifts to Secret Santa surprises and festive treats, everything about this time of year feels magical. With less than a week to go for Christmas, the city is buzzing with excitement as people make plans to celebrate with their loved ones. As the city prepares to mark this joyous occasion, CE visits some of Hyderabad’s churches that are beautifully decked up, welcoming people to soak in the festive spirit and cherish these moments forever.
CSI Wesley Church, Clock Tower, Secunderabad
People simply can’t get enough of the stunning decorations at CSI Wesley Church. Illuminated with warm lights and crowned with a glowing star aligned perfectly with the cross, the church looks even more enchanting this season. Known for its detailed and artistic nativity scenes, the church has recreated the birth of Christ with a beautifully built crib, adorned with lights and gifts — undoubtedly the highlight of its Christmas décor. Adding to the charm are the ‘Merry Christmas’ signage and Santa Claus sculptures, which have become popular photo spots. A decorated Christmas tree and soft lighting further enhance the beauty of this iconic church.
All Saints Church, Tirumalagiri
A prominent landmark often seen in Tollywood films, All Saints Church is ready to welcome people seeking peace and reflection this Christmas. The soothing sound of the choir rehearsing for Christmas services fills the air. A grand Christmas tree stands tall at the entrance, while star, bell, and snowflake-shaped lights hang beautifully across the trees spread throughout the premises. Visitors are seen quietly walking in, sitting down, and listening to the carols, while embracing the calm and spiritual essence of the season.
Methodist Church, Secunderabad
Draped in fairy lights, the Methodist Church looks nothing short of a fairyland. The radiant star placed at the entrance instantly catches the eye, making the church a visual delight and a must-visit this festive season.
God’s Temple Church, Kukatpally
Themed in classic Christmas colours: red, white, and green — God’s Temple Church features a vibrant and elegant décor. Speaking about the celebrations, Youth Pastor Uday Kumar Jami shares the deeper meaning of Christmas as observed by the church: “Christmas for God’s Temple Church is not just the story of a child born in Bethlehem, but the celebration of Christ born in the heart of every believer — Christ in me, the hope of glory. God is not only with us; He is in us, living and shining through us by His Spirit. As this indwelling Christ fills us, His light, joy, and love flow into our families, workplaces, and communities, turning Christmas from a one-day event into a living testimony of His presence every day.”