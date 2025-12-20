Gratitude served on a platter at Novotel Hyderabad Airport

The main course also carried this same feeling of richness. The Schezwan Egg Fried Rice was deliciously spicy — with a kick of heat coming from both the chilli and the garlic, and the softness of the eggs counteracting the heat and adding to the smoky flavour from the stir-frying. The Stir-Fried Chicken with cashew nuts was covered in a glossy sauce, and had a satisfying crunch from the roasted cashew nuts. The Chicken Biryani was aromatic, and all the grains of rice were separate; the spices were warming but not overpowering.