Gratitude served on a platter at Novotel Hyderabad Airport

Many people think of holidays only as calendar dates; however, Thanksgiving at Novotel Hyderabad Airport means much more than that. The primary focus of the event was on appreciating others, giving a generous amount of options for food and providing comfort through that food with a variety of selections from around the world in buffet-style setup.
At the centre of the entire experience was executive chef Amanna Raju, who feels that the concept of festive dining should be open to all people, particularly in a cosmopolitan city like Hyderabad. Chef Amanna shared, “While we celebrate Thanksgiving here in India, we have a lot of diverse Indian foods on our menu. At the same time, we cater to an international clientele, so the idea is to celebrate with everybody,” he shared.
That philosophy was evident across the buffet. Appetisers started the evening with well-balanced flavours and distinctive, fresh characteristics. The Tandoori Murgh Shula had a noticeable smokiness and a delightful tenderness due to the yoghurt marinade allowing the spices to develop a subtle after-taste. Soya Ginger Chicken was a milder, fresher alternative, offering a sweet, ginger flavour and some crunch from the crispy crust — that was complemented by the tartar sauce along with the spiciness of the chilli sauce. For comfort, Corn and Spinach Rissois provided the perfect bite-size morsel: the golden outside hid a smooth, mildly-spiced centre.
The main course also carried this same feeling of richness. The Schezwan Egg Fried Rice was deliciously spicy — with a kick of heat coming from both the chilli and the garlic, and the softness of the eggs counteracting the heat and adding to the smoky flavour from the stir-frying. The Stir-Fried Chicken with cashew nuts was covered in a glossy sauce, and had a satisfying crunch from the roasted cashew nuts. The Chicken Biryani was aromatic, and all the grains of rice were separate; the spices were warming but not overpowering.
The vegetarian options offered equally good value. The Aloo Gobi ki Tehri was well spiced and comforting; this rice dish was prepared in a single pot, and allowed the aromatics to permeate through the potatoes and cauliflower perfectly. The Achari Paneer Tikka Masala added a nice bit of spice and tartness, courtesy of the pickling spices interrupting the creaminess of the sauce.
“It’s a very big buffet,” Chef Amanna noted, drawing attention to the live counters and variety. But desserts were the true highlight. “The special focus is on desserts. We’ve presented classical sweets in a very modern and contemporary way,” he shared.
The meal ended on a nostalgic note with Papdi Chaat, syrup-soaked Jalebis, and a refreshing scoop of Strawberry ice cream — a fitting finale to an evening where gratitude was expressed not just in words, but carefully plated and generously served.