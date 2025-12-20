Hyderabad’s 50 shades of grey

Hyderabad is super diverse when it comes to people, food, culture and all other aspects we think we value but actually don’t. But when it comes to colour, I see a monopoly. Grey.

If I had to paint Hyderabad and had the option of choosing only one colour, it would be grey. Without using any other colour, I could paint an exact image of Hyderabad. No error.

Look up and you see the sky. It is all grey. I could never get used to this because I have seen blue sky in movies, Instagram stories, and in real life. I once lived in the Himalayas. Even now, I occasionally go back to the hills, Ananthagiri Hills, the closest place where the colour of the sky finally matches my windows wallpaper.

If you start blaming pollution, you also have to blame yourself, because we are part of the problem. So I have stopped blaming and instead imagine that the Hyderabad sky is ageing. It has developed that permanent salt-and-water look.

Leaves are green. We all know that. No, sir or madam. Not anymore.