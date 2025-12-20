HYDRAA reclaims encroached land worth Rs 1,700 crore

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Friday reclaimed two parcels of government land in the city, together valued at Rs 1,700 crore — 13 acres in Nizampet worth Rs 1,300 crore and seven acres in the Mohammadnagar-Lalithabagh area near the railway track in Kandikal village, Bandlaguda mandal, valued at Rs 400 crore.

At Nizampet village in Bachupally Mandal of Medchal-Malkajgiri district, Bachupally Mandal Revenue officials flagged encroachments on government land in Survey Nos. 186, 191 and 334 and sought HYDRAA’s intervention. A field inspection revealed permanent residential structures on about four acres; without disturbing these, HYDRAA removed temporary sheds on the remaining land, erected fencing around 13 acres and installed signboards declaring it government property.

In the Mohammadnagar-Lalithabagh area, HYDRAA safeguarded seven acres of government land under Town Survey No. 28, Block ‘F’, Ward No. 274, leaving undisturbed the two acres already encroached upon with houses. Despite police cases, an individual had illegally occupied the land using iron-sheet barricades, which were removed as HYDRAA evicted the encroachers in the presence of Revenue officials and police security and installed fencing and boards declaring it government property.