Sugar, spice and Christmas delights

As December rolls in, Hyderabad slips into a sweeter mood. Kitchens smell warmer, ovens work overtime and conversations inevitably turn to cakes, cookies and comfort. Christmas treats, after all, are less about indulgence and more about togetherness, and Hyderabad’s home bakers are right at the heart of that feeling.
For Agrima Asthana and Shilpa Asthana of Cakeoclock Hyd, Christmas baking is deeply personal. As orders start coming in, their menu fills up with comforting favourites. “We have donuts and cookies, and nowadays bambalonis are in trend. We also make plum cakes, along with customised cakes shaped like Christmas trees, because people want cute, cream-filled Christmas tree cakes that feel festive and personal,” Agrima says.
Dorcus Rishika, owner of Crumbs and Sprinks, sees a familiar pattern across homes and bakeries. “Around the world people usually make ginger bread cookies and sugar cookies for Christmas. But here in India it’s the plum cake and rose cookies,” she says, pointing to how local traditions shape festive tastes.
Some recipes at Cakeoclock Hyd carry memories across generations. Speaking about bambalonis, Agrima shares, “Basically, for the bambalonis, I learned them from my grandmother, as she used to make them. We are from UP, and since my grandfather liked them, she found the recipe from her Italian friend, which I noted down, while the cookies come from my own mixed traditional recipes.”
At Crumbs and Sprinks, baking is also rooted in tradition. Talking about Christmas in her family, Rishika says, “Yes, the tradition for our family is to make huge batches of delicious plum cake and distribute it to all our friends and family.”
Plum cakes, however, remain the soul of Christmas baking at Cakeoclock Hyd. “For the plum cake, I soak the fruits, including tutti frutti and raisins in alcohol, a year in advance. I try to do this at least eight months earlier so that the best flavour and taste slowly develop,” Agrima explains, adding that people in Hyderabad really love plum cakes.
Alongside tradition, there is also room for something new. Sharing what she has added this season, Rishika says, “This year, I’ve started making sugar cookies in different Christmas shapes and I decorate them with colourful icing.”
While warm spices like cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves still set the tone for a cheerful Christmas. Children are more drawn to donuts, cookies and rum-free plum cakes, while adults continue to savour the traditional plum cakes and classic cookies. Eggless bakes remain a strong favourite too, especially among those who prefer flavours that feel comforting, familiar and home-style.