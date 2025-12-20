Taste of Subhan now in Sindhi Colony

What are the specialties available at the Sindhi Colony branch?

Subhan is best known for its Osmania biscuits, Dum ka Roat, and plum cakes. This is also the first time we have introduced tea at a branch, and it has been very well received by customers here. We are known for our traditional products and are a heritage bakery of Hyderabad. With a legacy of over 70 years, we specialise in certain items whose taste you simply won’t find anywhere else.