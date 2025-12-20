Taste of Subhan now in Sindhi Colony

We are all fond of old bakeries and the timeless treats they offer. Even though café culture has become a part of our lives, we still crave those nostalgic bakery bites we grew up with. One of the most cherished bakeries in Hyderabad is Subhan Bakery, known for its iconic biscuits, Irani chai, cakes, and more — flavours that generations of Hyderabadis have grown up savouring. Now, as Subhan Bakery opens its doors at Sindhi Colony, bringing joy to the people of Secunderabad, CE speaks to owner Syed Irfan, who takes us through the remarkable journey of this heritage bakery.
Tell us about how Subhan Bakery started.
Subhan Bakery was started in the late 1948 by my grandfather, Syed Khader. Initially, he was part of a joint family business, after which he moved to Nampally and started Subhan in a small locality. Eventually, we shifted to the main road in Nampally, which remains our main branch today. Subhan Bakery, along with two other bakeries, is among Hyderabad’s traditional bakeries where iconic items like Osmania biscuits and Chand biscuits were first innovated. These are unique to Hyderabad and you won’t find the same taste elsewhere.
What are the specialties available at the Sindhi Colony branch?
Subhan is best known for its Osmania biscuits, Dum ka Roat, and plum cakes. This is also the first time we have introduced tea at a branch, and it has been very well received by customers here. We are known for our traditional products and are a heritage bakery of Hyderabad. With a legacy of over 70 years, we specialise in certain items whose taste you simply won’t find anywhere else.
Can you tell us about the plum cake?
The plum cake follows my grandfather’s age-old recipe. It is completely handmade and not machine-produced. We can proudly say it is a traditional English-style plum cake that has remained unchanged over the years.
Will haleem be available at this branch during the season?
Yes. For the past three years we have been making haleem, and this season it will be available at the Sindhi Colony branch as well.
What are your expansion plans?
Many people from other states are unaware of Hyderabad’s food culture. As one of the city’s most iconic bakeries, I want people from both North and South India to experience and understand our traditional delicacies.