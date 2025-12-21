As MBBS seats rise, Telangana moves to address a silent language crisis

HYDERABAD: The numbers suggest progress: nearly 9,000 MBBS seats spread across 61 medical colleges in Telangana, the result of reservation reforms and new institutions in district hubs. But behind those figures is a quieter, more fragile reality — talented students from rural backgrounds struggling not with medicine, but with English.

To ensure this historic expansion does not turn into a crisis of confidence, the state health department has decided to introduce structured spoken english and communication skills training for first- and second-year MBBS students across all government and private medical colleges.

The initiative is aimed primarily at students from Telugu-medium backgrounds, many of whom secure medical seats but find themselves overwhelmed by English medical terminology. Officials say the programme is expected to reduce stress, curb dropouts, improve research participation and protect students from financial exploitation linked to academic delays.

Modelled on a similar programme already in place at government nursing colleges, the training is likely to be rolled out from the 2026 academic year. The decision was taken after detailed discussions on medical education challenges at a recent departmental review.

Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha said the implementation of SC sub-categorisation and the rapid growth of colleges in district headquarters had significantly changed classroom demographics. “With 35 government and 26 private colleges now offering around 9,000 MBBS seats, many students from rural and economically weaker backgrounds are entering medical education. The language barrier has created a serious disconnect,” he said.