HMDA prepares Paigah Palace for return

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) will be shifting back to Paigah Palace, the sprawling heritage building at Begumpet in next 3-4 months after the completion of restoration work. Apart from restoration, HMDA will construct an additional fourth floor and a pre-fabricated structure on the fifth floor on both Annex-I and Annex-II of Paigah Palace to accommodate all departments and sections.

The HMDA is operating from three different scattered locations i.e. (1) Head office from Swarnajayanthi Complex, Ameerpet, (2) Director Urban Forestry office and Project Director, Outer Ring Road in Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL), Nanakramguda and (3) Buddha Purnima Project from BPP office, Lumbini Park near Tankbund road, making it difficult for its officials to attend to their duties. All these three wings will work under one roof from the Paigah Palace in a few months time.

Sources said that the main building will undergo restoration to suit the day-to-day administrative needs of the HMDA and public convenience. Tenders have already been floated by the authority and some works are already in progress. The sources said the Paigah Palace’s central location makes it easily accessible to the general public, with all modes of transport available.

The heritage structure has remained vacant since the US Consulate moved into its permanent facility at Nanakramguda in the city’s Financial District in March 2023.