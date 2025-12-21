Hyderabad Police Commissioner Sajjanar transfers 65 Task Force personnel

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar has ordered a major reshuffle within the Task Force wing, transferring 65 personnel amid allegations of prolonged tenures and corrupt practices.

As per the official orders, several sub-inspectors to constables have been attached to the headquarters of the City Armed Reserve with immediate effect. Simultaneously, 22 Hyderabad city police personnel have been transferred and posted to the Task Force to fill the vacancies created by the reshuffle.

Senior officials said the transfers were part of a broader administrative exercise aimed at curbing corruption and ensuring accountability within the elite unit. Several personnel had reportedly been serving in the Task Force for many years, raising concerns over the misuse of authority and the development of vested interests.

The reshuffle comes in the backdrop of the recent suspension of a Task Force SI two months ago, over allegations of facilitating the escape of an accused in a multi-crore fraud case in exchange for a bribe. The accused and his family escaped custody near Sadashivpet during their transit from Mumbai to Hyderabad.