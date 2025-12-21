Microsoft launches flagship centre at IIIT-Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Aiming to equip aspiring software professionals with industry-ready skills, Microsoft on Wednesday launched its global flagship Data Centre Academy (DCA) at IIIT-Hyderabad.

The initiative is being implemented in collaboration with Young India Skills University (YISU), with United Way of Hyderabad as the non-profit partner and Selasian Consultancy Services as the training partner, according to a release. The DCA is a global skilling programme designed to bridge the talent gap in the fast-growing data centre sector, as Hyderabad emerges as a major hub for multinational technology firms.

It is the first such programme in the country aimed at preparing entry- and mid-level professionals for data centre operations and management.

The release added that the academy will offer hands-on, industry-aligned training focused on practical, job-ready skills, with a curriculum benchmarked to global standards.

Speaking at the launch, YISU vice chancellor VLVSS Subba Rao said the university has introduced a three-month data centre management programme for an inaugural batch of 30 students, with top performers potentially eligible for internships at Microsoft. “The course will open pathways for more specialised programmes in a domain where demand and value are rising rapidly,” he said.