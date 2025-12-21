Release woman from Hyderabad shelter home: Telangana HC

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court had ordered the immediate release of a 20-year-old woman who was allegedly confined in a shelter home in Hyderabad, affirming that as a major she is entitled to live according to her own “will and wish,” including choosing her life partner.

A bench passed the order while hearing a writ petition that originated from a letter addressed by the woman’s 25-year-old partner to the Chief Justice on October 14. The letter, alleging illegal detention, was taken up suo motu as a writ petition.

The woman, a resident of Secunderabad, had eloped with her partner, a private employee from Tukaramgate, three months ago after her mother objected to their interfaith relationship.

After the elopement, the couple approached the Tukaramgate police seeking protection. However, the police later shifted the woman to ‘Shakti Sadan’, a shelter home run by the Kasturba Gandhi National Memorial Trust at Hyder Shah Kote, Gandipet, stating that she would remain there until an amicable settlement was reached between the families.

Alleging unlawful confinement, the man sought judicial intervention. When the matter initially came up, the woman told the court that she did not wish to return to her mother’s home and preferred to stay in the shelter, following which the petition was disposed of. The petitioner sought restoration, and the case was reopened on December 9.

During fresh hearings, the woman’s mother objected to the marriage, alleging criminal antecedents against the petitioner and expressing concern for her daughter’s safety.