The fox, film and fight for what’s left

HYDERABAD: At dawn in the windswept grasslands of Ramnathgudpalle in Vikarabad district, a lone fox cautiously steps out of his den. Survival here is counted not in years, but in days — finding food, guarding three pups, evading predators and negotiating an increasingly hostile human presence. This fragile rhythm of existence forms the heart of Indian Fox - Fighting Habitat Loss, touted to be Telangana’s first Telugu wildlife documentary devoted entirely to grassland ecosystems.

Directed by Chinnaboina Pradeep Kumar, the film stays with the quiet, often unseen routines of the fox’s everyday life. “We wanted to show one day in the life of an Indian fox — how he raises his pups, struggles to survive and silently coexists with people who depend on grasslands,” the director tells the TNIE. Shot over three years, the documentary follows a single male fox and his three offspring, turning a frequently overlooked animal into a powerful symbol of a disappearing ecosystem.

The project began as a broader attempt to document Telangana’s grasslands and those across the Telugu states. Gradually, it narrowed its focus to the species that rely entirely on these landscapes. The Indian fox emerged naturally at the centre of the story: nearly 95% of its population in India inhabits grasslands, making the species acutely vulnerable to their decline.

Threats are constant. Free-ranging dogs pose a deadly risk to pups, while non-local human activity — driven by real estate, industry and mining — steadily eats into open grasslands. Still widely mislabelled as ‘wastelands’, these habitats are routinely diverted for development, pushing species like the Indian fox closer to local extinction.