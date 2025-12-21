Turning pages, changing futures: How community libraries are rewriting rural aspirations in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A revolution doesn’t always announce itself. Sometimes, it arrives in the rustle of pages and the hush of focused silence. At a time when competitive exam coaching is costly and books remain out of reach for many, Dr Himaja Ch is leading a quiet transformation through the Hope for Life Foundation. Her idea is simple yet powerful: take libraries to places where aspiration exists but access does not. Across rural and underserved pockets of the Telugu states, the foundation has been setting up community libraries so that poverty does not extinguish a student’s dream.

“A library is not just a structure. It is a gateway to knowledge, empowerment and dignity,” Dr Himaja tells TNIE. With a focus on competitive exam aspirants, the libraries stock expensive exam-oriented books alongside literature and novels that encourage wider reading.

So far, three libraries have come up — at Cherlapally, Chinna Dhanvada in Mahabubnagar district, and most recently in Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh. The Nandyal library was built with a `16 lakh donation from Epiq Systems India Pvt. Ltd., covering the full construction cost.

“For nine years, we have worked across 10 states in healthcare, education, women’s empowerment and skill development,” she says. “In the two Telugu states alone, we have supported 7,132 students.”

Each new library houses about 300 books, while the two libraries in Telangana together hold nearly 1,000 volumes. More books will be added, and another library is planned in Nizamabad district.

Beyond libraries, the foundation has provided scholarships to around 500 students from marginalised communities. “Remove just one barrier — access to books — and you can change the direction of a life,” Dr Himaja says.